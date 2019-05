Listen to What Next:

On May 2, Catherine Pugh resigned as mayor of Baltimore, making her the second mayor in recent memory to leave office amid corruption allegations. The scandal forcing her to step down involved a children’s book, an FBI raid, and a host of ethically dubious business relationships at the highest levels of city government. What happens next for Charm City?

Guest: Luke Broadwater, reporter at the Baltimore Sun.

