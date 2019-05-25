Owners of Noah’s Ark Replica Sue Insurers Over Rain Damage

The Ark Encounter is seen July 5, 2016 in Williamstown, Kentucky. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The owners of the 510-foot-long Noah’s Ark replica in Northern Kentucky have been suffering problems due to heavy rain and are now suing their insurers for refusing to cover the damage. The wooden ship modeled after the ark in the Bible is perfectly fine, according to Ark Encounter, the theme park that houses the giant replica of Noah’s Ark. The problem is the “significant landslide” that took place on the property where the massive wooden vessel is standing due to heavy rains in 2017 and 2018 that ended up affecting access to the replica.

The repairs cost around $1 million, according to court documents that claim insurers told the owners of the ark that opened in 2016 to go ahead with the repairs. But since then, the insurers have only paid “a very small portion” of the total cost.

Ark Encounter came out to dismiss initial reports that seemed a bit too good to be true and claimed that the damage was caused by flooding. “Contrary to some reporting, the damage to certain areas of the Ark Encounter themed attraction was not caused by a ‘flood’,” a representative of Ark Encounter told CNN. The ark itself was also not at risk. “The ark was built on bedrock and was never in jeopardy,” she said.