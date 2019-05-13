What Next

A Battle Over Abortion in Alabama

Will the state’s Republicans stay united long enough to take on Roe v. Wade?

Anti-abortion activists in Alabama are rushing to topple Roe v. Wade. But have they crafted an abortion ban that’s too extreme, even for Alabama’s Republicans?

Guest: Brian Lyman, reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

