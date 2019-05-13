Listen to What Next:

Anti-abortion activists in Alabama are rushing to topple Roe v. Wade. But have they crafted an abortion ban that’s too extreme, even for Alabama’s Republicans?

Guest: Brian Lyman, reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser

