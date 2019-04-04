What Next

How Puerto Ricans Hear Trump’s Insults

U.S. policies toward Puerto Rico have long been exploitative. Trump’s rhetoric just makes it plain.

President Donald Trump’s naked disdain for Puerto Rico’s struggles might be rhetorically jarring. But it reflects long-standing U.S. policies toward the territory.

Guest: Yarimar Bonilla, political anthropologist and author of Aftershocks of Disaster: Puerto Rico Before and After the Storm.

