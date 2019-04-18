Watch William Barr’s Mueller Report Press Conference Live

Before the Mueller Report is released to Congress and the public on Thursday—reportedly between 11 a.m. and noon EDT—Attorney General William Barr will give a press conference with his second public summary.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. Barr will be accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. To join cable news watchers and other Mueller report obsessives, you can watch a live stream below.
Those who watch should be aware that Democrats and other Trump critics do not think Barr’s press conference is a politically neutral move but instead are angered over what they perceive to be a stunt meant to influence the narrative (or at least have Barr please his boss, Donald Trump) before the report is released.
For real-time analysis of Barr’s press conference and of the Mueller report once it’s been released, you can follow along with Slate’s live blog. We’ll be here all day.
