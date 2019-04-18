Watch William Barr’s Mueller Report Press Conference Live

The scene at the Department of Justice before Attorney General William Barr holds a press conference about the release of the Mueller report on Thursday in Washington. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Before the Mueller Report is released to Congress and the public on Thursday—reportedly between 11 a.m. and noon EDT—Attorney General William Barr will give a press conference with his second public summary.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. Barr will be accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. To join cable news watchers and other Mueller report obsessives, you can watch a live stream below.

Those who watch should be aware that Democrats and other Trump critics do not think Barr’s press conference is a politically neutral move but instead are angered over what they perceive to be a stunt meant to influence the narrative (or at least have Barr please his boss, Donald Trump) before the report is released.

