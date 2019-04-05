Listen to What Next:

This week, we learned something: A messy, “no-deal” Brexit is likely off the table. This means that Britons can look forward to a slightly less messy, negotiated Brexit—provided that government officials can agree on what that looks like. With Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn in charge of negotiations, reaching that consensus will be tough.

Guest: Anne McElvoy, senior editor at the Economist, head of Economist Radio, and host of the chat show The Economist Asks.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.