WikiLeaks Confirms Julian Assange’s Cat is “Safe”

Photographers take pictures of a cat in the window of the flat at the Embassy of Ecuador in London on May 19, 2017. JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

WikiLeaks put an end to the mystery. Julian Assange’s cat is safe and sound. “We can confirm that Assange’s cat is safe,” the organization said Saturday in a tweet. “Assange asked his lawyers to rescue him from embassy threats in mid-October. They will be reunited in freedom.”

The question about the whereabouts of Assange’s cat had spread like wildfire on social media after he was arrested Thursday in London. Assange got the cat in 2016, purportedly to keep him company as he spent his days inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The cat gained quite a bit of a following on social media under the moniker, Embassy Cat, described as the master of “counter-purveillance.” In an interview with The New Yorker, Assange had said he called the cat Michi or Cat/stro.

The cat’s social media accounts were quite active when it first arrived at the embassy, but the frequency of posting quickly began decreasing. His Twitter account has been silent for more than a year. The cat made a bit of a splash in the news last year after the embassy issued a series of rules for Assange that specifically laid out the requirement for him to take care, feed, and clean up after his cat.

Before this past week, several outlets had already reported that the cat was no longer at the embassy. The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported late last year that Assange gave up the cat to spare it “an isolation which has become unbearable and allow it a healthier life.”