You’ve heard the legal argument for starting impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Maybe you’ve heard the moral argument supporting impeachment. But what is the political case for impeachment? What could House impeachment proceedings possibly achieve, given that the Senate is controlled by the president’s party?

Guest: Jamelle Bouie, New York Times opinion columnist

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.