White House Releases Photo of Trump, Limbaugh Golfing as President Tweets Mueller Frustrations

The White House usually doesn’t release any information about President Donald Trump’s golf games. But over the Easter weekend, it not only gave out details about his golf game, it also released photos of Trump hitting the links with radio host Rush Limbaugh and golfer Lexi Thompson at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump played golf with Limbaugh and Thompson a day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report was released.
Trump is spending Easter weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort and in between playing golf, the president hasn’t been shy about taking to Twitter to share his thoughts and frustrations about the Mueller report, even going as far as to use an expletive to describe parts of the document that sent Washington abuzz Thursday. Specifically, the president criticized aides who spoke to Mueller, claiming they lied to make themselves look good.
“Because I never agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the ‘Report’ about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad),” Trump tweeted on Friday. He went on to call the special counsel’s investigation a “big, fat, waste of time, energy and money.”
Trump also retweeted an account that replied to an image of the Washington Post front page by saying that “this is why nobody but the @DNC circle jerk takes this seriously anymore.”
The president continued tweeting against the Mueller report on Saturday, although in a slightly more muted tone, choosing to retweet others who claimed the investigation showed no collusion while Trump focused his ire on the news media. “The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to stir up and anger the pols and as many people as possible seldom mentioning the fact that the Mueller Report had as its principle conclusion the fact that there was NO COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA,” the president tweeted.
Trump also tweeted an 18-second video of the special counsel’s investigation “by the numbers” that ends with a photo of Trump raising a water glass because an investigation that lasted “675 days” by “18 angry Democrats” showed “0 collusion” and “0 obstruction.”
In the middle of all the Mueller-related tweeting, Trump also took the time to wish “a Happy Passover to all those celebrating in America, Israel, and around the world!” as well as celebrate job numbers.
