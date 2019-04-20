White House Releases Photo of Trump, Limbaugh Golfing as President Tweets Mueller Frustrations

Rush Limbaugh and President Donald Trump play golf on April 19, 2019. The White House

The White House usually doesn’t release any information about President Donald Trump’s golf games. But over the Easter weekend, it not only gave out details about his golf game, it also released photos of Trump hitting the links with radio host Rush Limbaugh and golfer Lexi Thompson at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump played golf with Limbaugh and Thompson a day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report was released.

NEW: White House releases photos of Trump and Rush Limbaugh during yesterday's golf outing. Professional golfer Lexi Thompson also joined https://t.co/rrN6gVGgFN pic.twitter.com/sLkSU784UU — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 20, 2019

Trump is spending Easter weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort and in between playing golf, the president hasn’t been shy about taking to Twitter to share his thoughts and frustrations about the Mueller report, even going as far as to use an expletive to describe parts of the document that sent Washington abuzz Thursday. Specifically, the president criticized aides who spoke to Mueller, claiming they lied to make themselves look good.

...agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

“Because I never agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the ‘Report’ about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad),” Trump tweeted on Friday. He went on to call the special counsel’s investigation a “big, fat, waste of time, energy and money.”

....big, fat, waste of time, energy and money - $30,000,000 to be exact. It is now finally time to turn the tables and bring justice to some very sick and dangerous people who have committed very serious crimes, perhaps even Spying or Treason. This should never happen again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

Trump also retweeted an account that replied to an image of the Washington Post front page by saying that “this is why nobody but the @DNC circle jerk takes this seriously anymore.”

This is why nobody but the @DNC circle jerk takes this seriously anymore. That front page is a disgrace but in its disgrace, many wake up. Thank God for @realDonaldTrump for waking millions of Americans up to the truth about the @washingtonpost — Scott Atkins (@ScottFantasy) April 19, 2019

The president continued tweeting against the Mueller report on Saturday, although in a slightly more muted tone, choosing to retweet others who claimed the investigation showed no collusion while Trump focused his ire on the news media. “The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to stir up and anger the pols and as many people as possible seldom mentioning the fact that the Mueller Report had as its principle conclusion the fact that there was NO COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA,” the president tweeted.

The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to stir up and anger the pols and as many people as possible seldom mentioning the fact that the Mueller Report had as its principle conclusion the fact that there was NO COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA. The Russia Hoax is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2019

Trump also tweeted an 18-second video of the special counsel’s investigation “by the numbers” that ends with a photo of Trump raising a water glass because an investigation that lasted “675 days” by “18 angry Democrats” showed “0 collusion” and “0 obstruction.”

In the middle of all the Mueller-related tweeting, Trump also took the time to wish “a Happy Passover to all those celebrating in America, Israel, and around the world!” as well as celebrate job numbers.

Wishing a Happy Passover to all those celebrating in America, Israel, and around the world! pic.twitter.com/h3wgLZ4mxS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019