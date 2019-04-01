Whistleblower Says Trump Gave Security Clearance to “At Least” 25 People Who Were Initially Denied, Which Seems Like a Lot

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly, flanked by former White House staff secretary Rob Porter and Trump adviser Jared Kushner at the White House on Aug. 4, 2017. Both Porter and Kushner received controversial security clearances. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Hmm, via the Times:

A whistle-blower working inside the White House has told a House committee that senior Trump administration officials granted security clearances to at least 25 individuals whose applications had been denied by career employees, the committee’s Democratic staff said Monday.

That seems like a lot! Caveat: Only two of them are current “senior” officials, while others are contractors and support staffers. (Here’s the letter Dem staff sent to the White House about the issue and a memo outlining the whistleblower’s claims.)

Still, two current senior White House officials having gotten security clearances after their applications were outright denied … is also a lot! (One of them is reportedly Jared Kushner, whose various international business interests have intersected in some eyebrow-raising ways with deep-pocketed foreign governments.)

For what it’s worth, the whistleblower—Tricia Newbold—is a career appointee who has previously worked in both Republican and Democratic administrations.

All in all, it sounds like we’re learning that there may be some people in the White House with a tendency toward erratic behavior—behavior that could even be improperly influenced by foreign governments.

Scary!