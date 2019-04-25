Understanding Conspiracy in Trump Times

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Yascha Mounk talks to Nancy Rosenblum and Russ Muirhead, co-authors of A Lot of People Are Saying: The New Conspiracism and the Assault on Democracy, about how and why conspiracies form, what makes a “theory,” and what conspiracies give to people.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.