Trump Supporter Charged With Threatening to Kill Rep. Ilhan Omar: “I’ll Put a Bullet in Her”

A 55-year-old man from upstate New York has been charged with threatening to kill Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. Patrick Carlineo, of Addison, N.Y., allegedly made the threat during a call to the Democrat’s office in Washington, D.C. on March 21. “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she’s a fucking terrorist. I’ll put a bullet in her fucking skull,” Carlineo allegedly said, according to the court filing.

When authorities went to Carlineo’s home he seemed to know why the FBI wanted to speak to him. “He stated that he was a patriot, that he loves the President, and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” notes the affidavit. He also said that Omar “supported Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, and that her election to Congress was illegitimate.”

Carlineo initially told authorities he had told Omar’s staffer that “if our forefathers were still alive, they’d put a bullet in her head,” denying he called her a terrorist and threatened to kill her. But after he was warned that it was a crime to lie to an FBI agent, he acknowledged he may have said something to that effect. When he was asked whether there were any weapons in his house, Carlineo said he had a shotgun and a .22 caliber gun. He first tried to claim the firearms belonged to his girlfriend but later admitted they were his.

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) characterized this as another example of how President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has emboldened bigots. “The political environment, led by an Islamophobe in the White House, has normalized hate speech and emboldened bigots in their actions,” CAIR-NY executive director Afaf Nasher said. “The rising threat of Islamophobia and white supremacy must be taken seriously. We are thankful that law enforcement tracked this individual down before he could act on his hatred for Muslims.”