In Speech to Republican Jews, Trump Refers to Netanyahu as “Your Prime Minister”

President Donald Trump speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Donald Trump spoke to members of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas Saturday and seemed to suggest that Jews and Israelis are one and the same. “I stood with your prime minister at the White House to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Trump said referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to the American Republican Jewish Coalition, Trump refers to Bibi Netanyahu as "your prime minister" pic.twitter.com/rAv4MrxyBt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2019

It wasn’t an isolated moment either, there were other times in his address in which the commander in chief appeared to conflate Jews and Israelis. It also happened at a point when Trump was railing against Democrats, who he accused of pushing “by far the most extreme, anti-Semitic agenda in history.” He then went on to warn that if Democrats were to be successful their “radical agenda could very well leave Israel out there all by yourselves.”

Trump still seems to think that he's speaking to a group of Israelis.



"If implemented, the Democrats' radical agenda would destroy our economy, cripple our country, and very well could leave Israel out there all by yourselves. Can't do that." pic.twitter.com/qWvCNKjB8V — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2019

Earlier in his speech, Trump mocked Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. “Special thanks to Representative Omar of Minnesota,” Trump said. “Oh, I forgot. She doesn’t like Israel. I forgot. I’m so sorry.” Trump made the comment a day after one of his supporters was charged with making a death threat against Omar. Trump’s mention of the freshman lawmaker also seemed particularly galling considering she had been accused of anti-Semitism because some claimed a comment she made suggested American Jews have a “dual loyalty” to both Israel and the United States.

In a speech to a Republican Jewish group, Trump mockingly thanks Rep. Ilhan Omar pic.twitter.com/1k7mLCzXnH — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 6, 2019

The president also took it upon himself to mock asylum seekers in front of the Jewish audience. “The asylum program is a scam,” Trump said. “Some of the roughest people that you’ve ever seen. People that look like they should be fighting for the UFC. They read a little page given by lawyers that are all over the place. They tell them what to say. You look at this guy, you say, wow, that’s a tough cookie.” He also made fun of those who support asylum seekers, portraying them as naïve. “Oh, give him asylum—he’s afraid, he’s afraid!” Trump said.

“We don’t love the fact that he’s got tattoos on his face, that’s not a good sign. We don’t love the fact that he’s carrying the flag of Honduras or Guatemala or El Salvador, only to say he’s petrified to be in his country.”

Trump mocks asylum seekers: "Some of the roughest people you've ever seen. People that look like they should be fighting for the UFC" pic.twitter.com/HlLkdRQZ8k — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 6, 2019