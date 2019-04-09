Trump Reportedly Tells Stephen Miller: You’re “in Charge” of Immigration

Gulp. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

A purge is currently underway in the Department of Homeland Security. In the wake of Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen’s resignation Sunday, a slew of top DHS officials appear headed for the exits as President Trump and his dead-eyed policy adviser Stephen Miller look to ram their immigration priorities through no matter the cost or consequence. It is part of a broader seizure of power by the White House in an effort to implement its noxious—and typically illegal—immigration policies. In fact, Trump is reported to be keen to resurrect the most controversial and amoral of all his anti-immigration ideas—separating families at the border as a means of deterrent.

With potential crimes against humanity in the offing, it should surprise no one that the Wall Street Journal reports Trump is handing over the reins on immigration in America to his trusted henchman, Stephen Miller.

An administration official said Mr. Trump recently told Stephen Miller, one of his most hard-line advisers: “You’re in charge” of the administration’s immigration policy… Mr. Miller, the White House adviser, is also pushing to reinstate the [family separation] policy, according to people familiar with the discussions. In recent weeks, he has pushed officials at the Homeland Security and Justice departments to “get in line” with a more aggressive approach to immigration, one of the people said.

Administration officials told the Journal that while Miller has always been active in DHS’ immigration-related decisions, Miller has been newly empowered by a president spoiling for a fight on immigration.

