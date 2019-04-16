What Next

Trump’s Plan to Politicize the Fed

What could happen if our central banking system becomes a political football?

By

Listen to What Next:

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

President Donald Trump has floated the idea of nominating former presidential candidate Herman Cain and conservative pundit Stephen Moore to policy seats on the Federal Reserve’s board. Would Cain and Moore alone swing interest rates? Probably not. But their appointments could erode non-partisan standards that make the Fed one of the most important economic institutions in the world.

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

Donald Trump Federal Reserve Podcasts Supreme Court