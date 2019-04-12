What Next

Mexico Fuels the Humanitarian Crisis on the Border

The Mexican president wanted to liberalize immigration policies in his country. Instead, he made things worse.

By

To understand what’s happening on the border, you have to look at the policies and leaders on both sides of it. So, how has Mexico, under its new president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, changed its approach to refugees and migrants fleeing north? And how has the Mexican president changed, himself?

Guest: León Krauze, columnist for Slate, co-host of Trumpcast, and news anchor for Univision.

