A screenshot showing part of the brief clip Fox’s Chris Wallace showed of the video that President Donald Trump tweeted attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar. Screenshot/Fox News Sunday

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders went on Fox News Sunday and host Chris Wallace wanted to talk to her about a video that President Donald Trump tweeted attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar. But the video itself is so “horrible” that Wallace refused to play it for more than five seconds on the show. Wallace introduced the video to begin questioning Sanders on Trump’s attack against the freshman lawmaker. But he quickly cut it off. “Now, that was the only five seconds we felt comfortable showing,” Wallace said. “It goes on in a much worse way for about 43 seconds, of her seeming, no question about it, to minimize 9/11, and then horrible images from 911.”

Wallace then went on to ask why the president is “comfortable putting out horrible images like that” before asking whether the president isn’t worried about inciting violence against Omar or Muslims in general. Sanders ignored the first question and went straight for the second, vehemently denying the president could be inciting violence. “Certainly nothing could be further from the truth,” Sanders responded. “The president is not trying to incite violence against anybody.” She then went on to characterize Omar’s remarks as “disgusting and abhorrent.”