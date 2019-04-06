Trump Says He Hasn’t Read Mueller Report but Knows it Fully Clears Him

President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on April 5, 2019. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

President Trump was rage tweeting Saturday morning, going on a bit of a tweetstorm against special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and Democrats for insisting on seeing the full report of the probe. Trump started by acknowledging that he had not read the full Mueller report “yet” even though he has “every right to do so.” He only knows there’s “no collusion” and that “our great A.G. … found No Obstruction.” The president went on to characterize Mueller’s team as a group of “Trump hating Dems” who were “given two years and $30 million, and they found No Collusion, No Obstruction.” Even so, “the Democrats, no matter what we give them, will NEVER be satisfied.”

Democrats in Congress have been trying to get a resolution passed that would declare the contents of the Mueller report to be of “overwhelming public interest.” But Republicans have blocked the resolution, which already passed the House of Representatives, five times. Yet as part of his tweetstorm Saturday, Trump sent a clear message that the whole endeavor was pointless because the investigation’s conclusions are already clear. Rather than seek to see the report, he wants to change the focus to take action and make sure another president doesn’t have to endure the same kind of investigation.

“So the 13 Angry Democrats were investigating an event that never happened and that was in fact a made up Fraud,” Trump wrote. He then added: “This Russia Hoax must never happen to another President, and Law Enforcement must find out, HOW DID IT START?

