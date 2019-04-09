Act on this: The president is playing fast and loose with his Cabinet, which is currently full of “acting” secretaries. Steve Vladeck writes that this transparent abuse of executive authority is stomping on Congress’ toes, and he has a few suggestions for Capitol Hill to fix that.

Can only get worse from here: As secretary of homeland security, Kirstjen Nielsen implemented incredibly cruel immigration policies and oversaw family separation at the Southern border. But if you consider her departure from the department a good thing, think again—as León Krauze argues, her successor will be far, far more brutal.

C. overreacting: Stop worrying about Candida auris, that drug-resistant fungus the New York Times wrote about. It’s natural to be cautious, but this is not a personal health issue. Seriously. Susan Matthews has more on the fungus and the way it’s perpetuated a long-standing infection in health reporting.

Say my name: The viral clip of Hasan Minhaj insisting that Ellen DeGeneres pronounce his name correctly resonated with many viewers with “non-Western names,” many of whom have to compromise with butchered pronunciations. What made Minhaj’s exhortation so powerful was his refusal to back down in that moment, as Inkoo Kang explains—and it’s refreshing to see someone with such a large platform make this point to a national audience.

For fun: Some 1926 newsreel footage of a stuntman with a faulty parachute driving a motorcycle off a cliff.

Just watch it,

Nitish