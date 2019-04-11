Let’s All Journey Back to a Time When WikiLeaks Was Very Much Trump’s “Thing”

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was handed over to British authorities in London early Thursday morning. Once a self-styled freedom of information fighter, love him or hate him, Assange’s legacy has grown far more complicated since the 2016 election when Assange’s WikiLeaks apparatus operated as a clearinghouse for hacked information passed along from Kremlin-linked sources. Hacked DNC and Clinotn emails, for instance, were in effect laundered through WikiLeaks and then injected into the bloodstream of the American electorate. Trump knew the value—and potentially the source—of the information leaked to his benefit. But when asked about Assange’s arrest, the president clammed up.“I know nothing about Wikileaks. It’s not my thing,” Trump told reporters. “It’s not my deal in life.”

That, of course, is not true. During the campaign, WikiLeaks was candidate Trump’s main squeeze and he its most high profile booster.

President Trump, who often expressed his love of WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign, says following the arrest of Julian Assange on Thursday: "I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It's not my thing." pic.twitter.com/VwvOnLDJmw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 11, 2019

But do a couple of rallies really make WikiLeaks Trump’s “deal”?

The Wikileaks e-mail release today was so bad to Sanders that it will make it impossible for him to support her, unless he is a fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2016

I hope people are looking at the disgraceful behavior of Hillary Clinton as exposed by WikiLeaks. She is unfit to run. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016

Very little pick-up by the dishonest media of incredible information provided by WikiLeaks. So dishonest! Rigged system! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2016

We've all wondered how Hillary avoided prosecution for her email scheme. Wikileaks may have found the answer. Obama! https://t.co/xF0wv8Oa8q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

WikiLeaks proves even the Clinton campaign knew Crooked mishandled classified info, but no one gets charged? RIGGED! https://t.co/FgGxDsS0a1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2016

Huma calls it a "MESS," the rest of us call it CORRUPT! WikiLeaks catches Crooked in the act - again.#DrainTheSwamp https://t.co/juvdLIJPWu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2016

WikiLeaks: 'Clinton-Kaine Even Lied About Timing of Veep Pick'https://t.co/e1NVdpSfNr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2016

Why has nobody asked Kaine about the horrible views emanated on WikiLeaks about Catholics? Media in the tank for Clinton but Trump will win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2016

'WikiLeaks Drip-Drop Releases Prove One Thing: There's No Nov. 8 Deadline on Clinton's Dishonesty and Scandals'https://t.co/MfRy3Nvd4F — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2016

WikiLeaks emails reveal Podesta urging Clinton camp to 'dump' emails.

Time to #DrainTheSwamp!https://t.co/P3ajiACiXK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2016

WikiLeaks? I haven’t heard that name in years.