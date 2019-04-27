Trump Again Re-Enacts Paris Terror Attacks Using Finger Guns: “Get Over Here! Boom!”

President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association convention on April 26, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. SETH HERALD/Getty Images

President Donald Trump did it again. After angering many in France (and around the world) last year when he used finger guns and sound effects to act out the 2015 terrorist attacks on Paris that killed 130 people, he was at it again this week. Speaking to the National Rifle Association convention, Trump once again used the attack as an example of why the United States needs lax gun laws. Last year, that little skit by the president led to complaints both from the French Foreign Ministry and François Hollande, who was French president at the time of the attacks. But that didn’t stop Trump from repeating the same talking point.

“Paris, France, they say has the strongest gun laws in the world,” Trump told the crowd in Indianapolis Friday. “If there was one gun being carried by one person on the other side, it very well could have been a whole different result.” Trump then went on to act out the massacre: “Get over here! Boom! Get over here! Boom! And then they left. They were captured later.” The president went on to say that even if a there were a couple of guns in the crowd, the attacks “probably wouldn’t have happened because the cowards would have known there are people in there having guns.”

Last year, the spokeswoman for the French foreign ministry issued a statement condemning the president’s remarks: “France expresses its firm disapproval of the comments by President Trump about the attacks of 13 November 2015 in Paris and asks for the memory of the victims to be respected.”