Trump: After Birth, Baby is “Wrapped in a Blanket” and Mother, Doctor “Decide Whether to Execute the Baby”

President Donald Trump waves during a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, April 27, 2019. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

President Donald Trump skipped the White House Correspondents’ dinner Saturday night and instead held a raucous rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he hit several familiar themes. The president criticized the media, praised the economy, and mocked Democrats. At one point, he turned to what has emerged as a favorite talking point for the president as he gears up for the 2020 presidential campaign: “Extreme late abortion.” Trump claimed Saturday that Democrats are in favor of “allowing children to be ripped from their mother’s womb right up until the moment of birth.”

Trump went on to falsely characterize what he said an “extreme late abortion” would entail in horrifically graphic—and not to mention misleading—language. “Your Democrat governor here in Wisconsin, shockingly, stated that he will veto legislation that protects Wisconsin babies born alive. Born alive,” Trump said in a disapproving tone. “The baby is born, the mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully, and then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby.” Trump then put on an incredulous tone. “You hear late term, but this is where the baby is born, it’s there, it’s wrapped, that’s it,” Trump said as he made a guillotine motion with his hand, as if he were implying that the baby’s head would be sliced off.

Trump falsely claims Democrats support murdering babies.



"The baby is born, the mother meets w/the doctor. They take care of the baby. They wrap the baby beautifully. Then the doctor and mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby."



The crowd respond w/angry boos pic.twitter.com/DgVgw5IZ0f — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2019

Trump has previously accused Democrats of supporting the killing of babies, often falsely twisting comments that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made to make it seem like he supports infanticide. “The governor stated that he would even allow a newborn baby to come out into the world,” Trump said at a rally in El Paso, Texas in February, “and wrap the baby, and make the baby comfortable, and then talk to the mother and talk to the father and then execute the baby. Execute the baby!” He even made a similarly misleading—yet much less graphic—claim during his State of the Union address. “Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb moments before birth. These are living, feeling, beautiful, babies who will never get the chance to share their love and dreams with the world,” he said. The claims, of course, are false.

Holy shit -- Trump falsely accuses Ralph Northam of saying he supports "a newborn baby [coming] out into the world, and wrap the baby, make the baby comfortable, & then talk to the mother & talk to the father and then execute the baby. Execute the baby!"



Huge, angry boos. pic.twitter.com/VZaZXVoi7Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2019