You should have listened: Before Gamergate and the 2016 election brought racist online trolls into the national consciousness, black feminists were dealing with their effect—and doing something about it. But the story of their battle was completely overlooked as many of those same trolls assumed new political power in the form of the alt-right. Rachelle Hampton offers a corrective to this narrative in this week’s cover story, telling the story of the women who saw the threat coming and fought back.

Not the hero we need: The Mueller report has revealed that former White House counsel Don McGahn thwarted some of Donald Trump’s worst efforts to obstruct justice by simply ignoring the president’s orders. But refusing Trump’s commands doesn’t make him a hero, writes Leah Litman. It only reveals the hypocrisy of McGahn and other administration officials who personally forestalled the president yet championed judicial appointees who would expand the power of his office.

Warren’s world: Josh Voorhees watched all five hours (!!) of Monday’s CNN Democratic town hall and came away with a few thoughts, primarily that underdog Elizabeth Warren’s ideas have now become the baseline to which the other candidates’ ideas are compared. This is in part due to her ambitious student loan forgiveness plan, which, as Jordan Weissmann claims, is “the best basic blueprint a politician has produced for … debt forgiveness without making it a straight giveaway to the upper middle class.”

Dead men give no testimony: The latest liberal-conservative brouhaha in the Supreme Court is over the death penalty, and Chief Justice John Roberts, the new “moderate,” is quietly putting his name down on the side of rulings that, over the past couple years, have shown little mercy for those on death row. While he rarely writes these opinions himself, he’s making his stance on this position clear as the court drifts further to the right, Steven V. Mazie writes.

For fun: There’s a new trailer out for Detective Pikachu, and it’s … quite moving?

[Wipes away tears] pika pika,

Nitish