To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Get More Political Gabfest Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Political Gabfest Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Joe Biden, the White House’s stonewalling of Congress, and Brexit—with guest Anne Applebaum.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis

• Margaret Taylor for Lawfare: “How the White House Plays Hardball on Congressional Oversight of Security Clearances”

• David Roberts for Vox: “The Radical Moral Implications of Luck in Human Life”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Truth in Our Times: Inside the Fight for Press Freedom in the Age of Alternative Facts by David E. McCraw and Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

• John: Michael Lewis’ Against the Rules podcast

• David: Sarah McVeigh for the Cut: “What It’s Like to Grow Up With More Money Than You’ll Ever Spend”; Win $15,000 for your First Journey with Atlas Obscura

• Listener chatter from @loucorn: Quentin McDermott for the Australian Broadcasting Corp.: “Behrouz Boochani’s Mission to Change Offshore Detention Laws Using a Smuggled Mobile Phone”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss New York’s new congestion pricing plan.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.