On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, David Plotz, and Jamelle Bouie discuss the arrest of Julian Assange, President Donald Trump’s purge of the Department of Homeland Security, and the 2020 contenders for president.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Bartnicki v. Vopper (2001)

• The Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, also known as the 1951 Refugee Convention

• Michael D. Shear, Miriam Jordan, and Manny Fernandez for the New York Times: “The U.S. Immigration System May Have Reached a Breaking Point”

• Eric Bradner for CNN: Pete Buttigieg Makes Star Turn in Town Hall Spotlight

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• John: Ian O’Neill for History.com: “Black Holes Were Such an Extreme Concept, Even Einstein Had His Doubts”

• Emily: Timothy Bella for the Washington Post: “An 11-Year-Old Girl Could Be Deported Because of a Court Error Triggered by the Government Shutdown, Attorney Says”

• Jamelle: PBS’s Reconstruction: America After the Civil War and Black Reconstruction in America, 1860-1880 by W.E.B. Dubois

• David: There have been three U.S. presidents who were previously mayors: Grover Cleveland (Buffalo, New York), Calvin Coolidge (Northampton, Massachusetts), and Andrew Johnson (Greeneville, Tennessee).

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, John, and Jamelle take questions from the live audience in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.