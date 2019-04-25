Get More Political Gabfest Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Political Gabfest Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the Democrats’ impeachment dilemma, the Supreme Court case that could wreck the census, and Elizabeth Warren’s plan for college debt forgiveness.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Charlie Savage for the New York Times: “How Barr’s Excerpts Compare to the Mueller Report’s Findings”

• Eric Schmitt, David E. Sanger and Maggie Haberman for the New York Times: “In Push for 2020 Election Security, Top Official Was Warned: Don’t Tell Trump”

• Paul Krugman for the New York Times: “The Great Republican Abdication”

• Jamelle Bouie for Slate: “Minority Rule Does Not Have to Be Here Forever”

• Michael R. Strain for Bloomberg: “Warren’s College-Loan Plan Is a Subsidy for the Comfortable Class”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Trump demonstrates what “fake news” means in one tweet.

Emily: Lil Dicky’s “We Love the Earth” and Lady Gaga in a girl power clip from A Star Is Born

David: “This Map Shows All of the Places Eagles Visited in One Year, and People Are Guessing Why They Stayed Clear of the Sea”

Listener chatter from Parrish Berquist: Matto Mildenberger for the Scientific American: “The Tragedy of the Tragedy of the Commons”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss presidential candidates hitting the podcast circuit.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.