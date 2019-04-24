The Never-ending CNN Town Hall

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Kate Smith’s rendition of “God Bless America.”

In the interview, comedian and filmmaker Lake Bell is here to discuss her new tv series Bless This Mess.

About a newlywed couple who move from New York City to Nebraska, it’s a play on the fish-out-of-water trope, but packed with more jokes than you know what to do with. Bless This Mess airs on Tuesdays at 9:30pm on ABC.

In the Spiel, the questions at the town halls weren’t all that great.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.