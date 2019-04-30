Surviving a Post–Mueller Report World

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Elliot Williams, former deputy assistant attorney general and current principal at public affairs firm the Raben Group, about the Mueller report, Attorney General William Barr, Rod Rosenstein, obstructions of justice, and several meaningful pop culture references to Game of Thrones and beyond.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.