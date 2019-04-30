Trumpcast

Surviving a Post–Mueller Report World

Or the many reasons it feels like we’re in Westeros.

By

Virginia Heffernan talks to Elliot Williams, former deputy assistant attorney general and current principal at public affairs firm the Raben Group, about the Mueller report, Attorney General William Barr, Rod Rosenstein, obstructions of justice, and several meaningful pop culture references to Game of Thrones and beyond.

