Surviving a Post–Mueller Report World

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Elliot Williams, former deputy assistant attorney general and current principal at public affairs firm the Raben Group, about the Mueller report, Attorney General William Barr, Rod Rosenstein, obstructions of justice, and several meaningful pop culture references to Game of Thrones and beyond.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.