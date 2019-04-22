On the basis of sex: The Supreme Court agreed today to hear a case about whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act prohibits employment discrimination against LGBTQ people. What’s at stake, Mark Joseph Stern explains, is more than just the civil rights of LGBTQ individuals: The entire basis of sex discrimination and sexual harassment laws could be at risk if the arch-conservative justices have their way.

The straight story: Laura Miller’s latest review is … of the Mueller report. The infamous two-volume publication has palace intrigue, thrills, and chills (she refers to some of the real-life antagonists as having “undeniable panache”), but as to whether you should read it, you know, for fun? “Yes and no, depending on your ability to switch literary gears.”

Not nearly flute-forward enough: Rapper-singer-dancer-social-media-maestro Lizzo is finally getting the victory lap she deserves on her major-label debut, Cuz I Love You. Music critic Carl Wilson celebrates her ascension and the sonically stuffed landmark album, even if much of it feels a little message-y. He does have one major complaint: There definitely should have been more flute.

What to expect after you’re expecting: Economist Emily Oster wrote the definitive, data-based guide to pregnancy. She’s back at it with a stats-focused look at childbirth and parenting that she hopes will make new parents feel less alone. In the first of her series for Slate this week, she discusses the uncomfortable reality that many new mothers are dealing with vaginal tearing, and yet no one is talking about it.

For fun: Can you match celebrity donors to the primary candidate they’re supporting?

