Sean Spicer Wants to “Breif” (Sic) Your Mom

Remember Sean Spicer? Screamed at everyone about how Obama’s inaugural crowd only looked way bigger than Trump’s because of “magnetometers”? Had to make three different follow-up “clarifications” to a weird comment he made about Hitler during a press conference? Did something involving a bush? Yeah … Sean Spicer. Apparently he wrote a book last year called The Briefing, and the Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty has delivered an unsettling glimpse into what its ongoing marketing plan apparently looks like:

In my email inbox this morning — pic.twitter.com/FTHrUP8Fo6 — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) April 17, 2019

Generally, it doesn’t say good things about an author when they can’t spell the name of their book. It just doesn’t seem like a sign that the book is going to be good.

Sean Spicer also once got in a feud with his college’s student newspaper over whether the First Amendment protected its right to refer to him as “Sean Sphincter.” Don’t let him brief your mom.