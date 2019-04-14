Sarah Sanders: Congress Is Not “Smart Enough to Look Through” Trump’s Taxes

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House April 4, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a full-throated defense of President Donald Trump’s decision not to turn over his tax returns to Congress. Or at least to this Congress. If the lawmakers were more to his liking sounds like the commander in chief could maybe change his mind. “This is a dangerous, dangerous road and frankly, Chris, I don’t think Congress, particularly not this group of congressmen and women, are smart enough to look through the thousands of pages that I would assume that President Trump’s taxes will be,” Sanders said on Fox News Sunday.

Chris asks @PressSec if the President will tell the IRS not to release his tax returns #FNS pic.twitter.com/RBaVniYMKj — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) April 14, 2019

Sanders then went on to say that part of the reason why lawmakers are unqualified for the job is that they likely hire people to do their taxes for them. “My guess is that most of them don’t do their own taxes, and I certainly don’t trust them to look through the decades of success that the president has and determine anything,” Sanders said.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal filed a formal request for Trump’s tax returns earlier this month for six years of Trump’s tax returns. He made the request to the IRS citing a little-known tax statute from the 1920s. On Saturday Neal made a second request for the files and gave the IRS a hard deadline of April 23 to hand over the files. Sanders argued Sunday that with their actions Democrats in Congress are putting “every American” in jeopardy. “If they can single out one, they can single out everybody.”