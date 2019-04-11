Listen to What Next:

Here’s something you may not know. You (listener) are a member of the global trash trade. Every time you recycle a Coke bottle or throw a banana peel away, you’re entering a market of buyers, sellers, and fierce competition. Today on the show, why the market for your trash crashed and how American recyclers are course-correcting.

Guest: Meleesa Johnson, president of the Associated Recyclers of Wisconsin and Marathon County’s director of solid waste disposal.

