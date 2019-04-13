Amicus

Death Penalty Dust-Ups at the High Court

The gowns are on but the gloves are off when it comes to capital punishment.

By

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Harvard Law School professor Carol Steiker, co-author of Courting Death: The Supreme Court and Capital Punishment, to explore recent death penalty cases before the Supreme Court and why the Eighth Amendment has raised tensions among the justices.

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Listen to Amicus via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.

Clarence Thomas Death Penalty Jurisprudence Podcasts Supreme Court