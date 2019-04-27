Nick Bosa of Ohio State reacts after being chosen #2 overall by the San Francisco 49ers during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

President Donald Trump sent a tweet of support to Nick Bosa Saturday morning, shortly after he became the second player to be selected in the NFL draft. Trump didn’t say a word about the top draft pick, Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, who is black and was selected by the Arizona Cardinals. Instead, he was full of praise for Bosa, who is white and was selected by the San Francisco 49ers.

“Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best,” Trump wrote. “Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself.”

Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

While some were quick to highlight the fact that Trump chose to praise the white player while ignoring the black player, the tweet also came shortly after Bosa expressed contrition for some politically controversial tweets. Specifically, Bosa addressed a since-deleted tweet in which he called Colin Kapernick a “clown.” “I definitely made some insensitive decisions throughout my life,” Bosa said at a news conference Friday.. “I’m just excited to be here with a clean slate. I’m sorry if I hurt anybody. I definitely didn’t intend for that to be the case.” He also denied that the “clown” tweet referred to Kaepernick´s efforts to raise awareness. “It’s not like I’m saying his stance and what he was doing, that’s not what I was calling or talking about at all. It was just a specific thing that happened and me as a young kid a thought popping in my head and boom, decided to tweet it out,” he said. “Bad decision. I respect what he’s done. If it empowers anybody then he’s doing a good thing. So, I apologize for that.”

The tweet, which was sent in August 2016 at the height of the controversy of Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem, was deleted as part of a broad scrubbing of controversial social media posts. He also deleted other tweets, including some that were supportive of Trump. He also allegedly deleted a tweet that called Beyoncé’s music “complete trash” and another one that allegedly characterized Black Panther as the “worst Marvel movie.” In an interview with ESPN, Bosa said he “had to” delete the tweets because “there is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”