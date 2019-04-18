To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the release of the Mueller report, Trump’s refusal to respond to congressional subpoenas, and the resurgence of measles.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Slate: “Read a Searchable Version of the Mueller Report”

• CBS This Morning: “What to Look for in the Mueller Report: Indictable, Impeachable, or Contemptible Conduct”

• Binyamin Appelbaum for the New York Times: “Everyone’s Income Taxes Should Be Public”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: The Lawfare Podcast: “Julian Mortenson on ‘The Executive Power’ ”



Emily: Rachel Kushner for the New York Times Magazine: “Is Prison Necessary? Ruth Wilson Gilmore Might Change Your Mind”; Emily’s new podcast for Slate, Charged



David: Rosemary Quigley’s Slate diary



Listener chatter from Ryan McKenzie: Reddit thread on what signature dishes would be added by each president to a communal cookbook

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss their memories of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.