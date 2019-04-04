A second look: Christina Cauterucci revisits her controversial piece about Pete Buttigieg’s potential presidential candidacy by talking to one of its critics, film writer Mark Harris. They discussed how gender plays into perceptions of Buttigieg, what diversity looks like in 2020, and what—beyond the optics—voters actually value in a candidate from an underrepresented group.

Touchy topics: The discussion over Joe Biden’s inappropriate touching of multiple women has tended to focus on the former veep himself, litigating whether his behavior is harassment or whether he’s out of presidential contention. But as Lili Loofbourow argues, it’s not “Uncle Joe” himself that’s the point here—it’s how women feel in such situations and around such people, and our own complicated reactions to these stories and experiences.

Protecting Mother Nature’s online privacy: As social media influencers swarm the wildflower “superbloom” in Southern California, crowds have crushed the delicate flowers and overwhelmed the small town of Lake Elsinore. But it’s not the first time internet users’ enthusiasm for nature has damaged the very species being appreciated. Online birding sites are grappling with how to keep endangered species safe from poachers without putting a damper on birders trying to share their finds. April Glaser dives into all the ways nature loses when it collides with the internet.

Testing, testing: The “Varsity Blues” investigation exposed one way the college admissions process is rigged. So Daniel Engber took a closer look at another, more mundane mechanism of privilege: SAT prep courses. Do they actually work? The research reveals a complicated story.

For fun: Can you spell another word for a graveyard?

Yes,

Vicky