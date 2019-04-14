Pelosi Speaks With Capitol Police to Assure Omar’s Safety as White House Doubles Down

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spoken with officers in charge of security on Capitol Hill to make sure Rep. Ilhan Omar will be safe after President Trump tweeted a graphic and misleading video targeting the Democratic lawmaker. “Following the president’s tweet, I spoke with the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure that Capitol Police are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Congresswoman Omar, her family and her staff. They will continue to monitor and address the threats she faces,” Pelosi said in a statement.
Pelosi once again called on Trump to take down the video that spliced images of the September 11, 2001 attack and comments Omar made in a speech. “The President’s words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger. President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video,” Pelosi said. The House speaker had come under fire from some of her fellow Democrats for her earlier statement that condemned the video without actually mentioning Omar.
Hearing from Trump’s allies though it doesn’t seem like the president is ready to back down. Speaking on two Sunday talk shows, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders characterized Trump’s attacks on the Democratic lawmaker as justified. “Why is she brushing this off dismissively? She continues to make anti-Semitic comments over and over again and Democrats refuse to call her out for it,” Sanders said on “Fox News Sunday.” “If she continues to do it, the president will continue to call her out—call her out by name. And he’s not going to be ashamed, nor should he be.” Sanders went on to say she was “glad” the president is “calling her out and holding” the freshman lawmaker “accountable.”
Speaking on ABC’s This Week, Sanders also said that even though Omar’s comments were “unbefitting for a member of Congress,” Trump isn’t wishing violence against anyone. “Certainly the president is wishing no ill will, and certainly not violence towards anyone,” Sanders said. “But the president is absolutely and should be calling out the congresswoman for her not only one time but history of anti-Semitic comments.” Sanders also characterized “the comments she continues to make and has made” as “absolutely abhorrent.”
