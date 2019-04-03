Rep. Tim Ryan addresses delegates at the Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

More candidates! More Democratic candidates! If you were in the 46-Democratic-presidential-candidates-isn’t-enough camp, you’re in luck, as BuzzFeed reports that Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio is set to chuck his midwestern hat in the ring. After recent pitstops in both New Hampshire and, last weekend, in Iowa, all the signs have been pointing to announcement. According to BuzzFeed, the 45-year-old Democratic congressman is set to appear on The View Thursday, and local labor organizers have been tasked with turning out a crowd Saturday for a rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

On a recent turn through Iowa, the outlines of what a Ryan candidacy might look like were increasingly visible, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “Should Ryan run, his platform is clear: He will advocate creating public-private partnerships to push communities to solve problems more collaboratively, with the goals of driving investment into distressed communities and scaling up good ideas that cities and states are pursuing to be adopted on a national level,” the Dispatch reported from Ryan’s most recent Iowa swing. Ryan’s district was stung earlier this year by GM’s announcement that it would shutter a Chevrolet Cruze assembly plant there.

Ryan, who has been in the House since 2003, challenged Nancy Pelosi in 2016 for the Democratic leadership, arguing the party had neglected middle America. As a member of Congress, Ryan has been fluid politically, flipping his pro-life stance on abortion in 2015 following his wife’s pregnancy. After years of A ratings from the NRA, the Democrat ditched his membership with the gun group, he says, in response to the organization’s reaction to the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.* This is not the first time Ryan has murmured about higher office, but Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown’s decision not to run for president appears to have given some oxygen to Ryan’s own presidential ambitions.