Shifting the Overton window: Ohio’s six-week abortion ban, which was signed into law Thursday, shows just how far right the anti-abortion movement has shifted in just a few years. Emboldened by Donald Trump’s election and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Republican lawmakers are daring to challenge abortion rights in ways that once seemed unthinkable. Christina Cauterucci charts the rise of the extreme “abortion abolition movement.”

Attack of the thrones: Folks, Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres this Sunday. In honor of the occasion, Inkoo Kang wrote a retrospective on what TV critics first said about the show when it debuted back in 2011, while Kyle McAuley penned an ode to the sense of global community the show inspired in both viewers and non-viewers. Read all of our GoT coverage (and keep an eye out for the pieces to come) here.

The highest of horses: You may have heard about the fuss over “Old Town Road,” the country-trap jam that climbed up Billboard’s country charts, was barred from the genre categorization, and then got a Billy Ray Cyrus remix. The whole ordeal set off a long-overdue discussion about the racial problems within music institutions and the discourse regarding genre. It also shows how entirely messed up the charting system is in the digital age. Pop scholar Chris Molanphy breaks it all down.

Happy birthday, Ms. Cleary: Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary turns 103 today. In honor of her birthday, Sarah Jaffe looked back at Cleary’s autobiography to see how the novelist drew inspiration from her own childhood to create the Ramona character, softening the edges of a harsh upbringing to form the spunky icon.

For fun: Is CBS incorporating fake bird chirps into its broadcasts of the Masters?

Chirp chirp,

Nitish