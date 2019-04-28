Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Kellyanne Conway of Trying to “Stoke Suspicion Around My Christianity”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on April 10, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday, claiming the White House official was trying to “stoke suspicion” of her Christianity. It all began when Conway appeared on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning and in the midst of a bit of sparring with host Jake Tapper over white supremacy, the White House counselor brought up the freshman lawmaker. In the middle of their discussion, Conway threw a seemingly offhand comment about how Ocasio-Cortez had tweeted “many times” about the shootings at two mosques in New Zealand that killed 50 people last month but “never once” about the church bombings in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250 people. (The relevant portion starts at 3:25 in the video below.)

.@JakeTapper repeatedly asks WH counselor Kellyanne Conway if President Trump thinks white nationalism is a growing threat around the world, and if she thinks his response on Charlottesville was ‘perfect’ as he says it was. #CNNSotu https://t.co/hetfI07Gq6 pic.twitter.com/xtdd1SfvD5 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 28, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to question Conway’s motivation for saying that in the middle of a discussion about an entirely different topic. And she also used it as an opportunity to criticize the White House’s response to the devastation in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. “On Easter I was away from tech visiting my grandmother in Puerto Rico, which continues to suffer from the White House’s incompetent disaster response,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Are you trying to imply that I am less Christian? What was the point of you bringing this up on national TV?”

Hello Ms. Conway,



On Easter I was away from tech visiting my grandmother in Puerto Rico, which continues to suffer from the White House’s incompetent disaster response.



Are you trying to imply that I am less Christian? What was the point of you bringing this up on national TV? https://t.co/TIypLf2CaB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2019

In another tweet, Ocasio-Cortez answered her own question, accusing Conway of “using this as an excuse to stoke suspicion around my Christianity + faith life” before noting that the “terrorist attack in Sri Lanka was horrifying.” The New York Democrat went on to call on Conway to “do more to welcome immigrants feeling religious persecution.”

You are using this as an excuse to stoke suspicion around my Christianity + faith life, @KellyannePolls.



The Sri Lanka massacre was horrifying. No one should be targeted for their religion.



If you’re so moved, let’s do more to welcome immigrants fleeing religious persecution. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2019