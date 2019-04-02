Care for me: Remember when Republicans kept attempting to repeal Obamacare and replace it with bills that would strip millions of their health insurance? It didn’t work out so well for them. So when President Donald Trump attempted to attack the ACA again, he was met with opposition from his own party and was forced to put the issue on the back burner for now. Jordan Weissmann breaks down the new shift in the debate over health care.

Fight to the death: Yesterday, the Supreme Court basically allowed the state of Missouri to torture a man to death. If you look at the opinion, you’ll see just how contentious the case was within the court, with open jabs thrown back and forth by Justices Neil Gorsuch, Stephen Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor. This episode shows how combative the court’s decision-making will be in a post-Kennedy era, Mark Joseph Stern writes. But while they’re at it, maybe the justices could grant an appeal to review the case of death row inmate Charles Rhines, who was condemned to death by some homophobic jurors and thus robbed of a fair trial.

Just talk to me: Therapy remains a fraught subject for many people: Some attach a severe stigma to it, while others consider it only a healing process for a particularly traumatizing event. But really, most people stand to benefit from therapy—there are things it offers far beyond just some talking and a quick solution. This is a point writer Lori Gottlieb grapples with in Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, her thoughtful new book that looks at therapy from all sides of the process. Susan Matthews reviews the book here.

For fun: Just what is Carly Rae Jepsen doing on her new album cover?

The queen of making us write blog posts,

Nitish