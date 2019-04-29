Inside the Crisis at the NRA

Listen to What Next:

The NRA is in a financial mess of its own doing. A number of executives, vendors, and contractors have used their positions to enrich themselves, extracting hundreds of millions of dollars from the organization in the process. How did secrecy, poor judgment, and sweetheart deals toss the NRA into an existential crisis?

Guest: Mike Spies, reporter at the Trace.

