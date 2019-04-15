Notre Dame Cathedral Is on Fire

The world-famous Notre-Dame de Paris is currently on fire.
Videos, like this one by the French journalist Thomas Vampouille, show a massive blaze extending across almost the entire roof of the building:
A major operation by the fire department is underway, and the area is being cleared. It is not yet known if there are any injuries.
Reuters Paris bureau chief Luke Baker tweets that authorities are attributing the fire to ongoing renovation work:
While there’s no evidence of foul play here, there have been a spate of attacks against Catholic churches across France in recent weeks, including one instance of arson at the Church of St. Sulpice in Paris in March.
The cathedral, built in the 12th and 13th centuries, is currently undergoing a $12.4 million renovation to repair “damage inflicted by time, pollution and the weather.”