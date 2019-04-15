Notre Dame Cathedral Is on Fire

Smokes ascends as flames rise during a fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. Francois Guillot/Getty Images

The world-famous Notre-Dame de Paris is currently on fire.

Videos, like this one by the French journalist Thomas Vampouille, show a massive blaze extending across almost the entire roof of the building:

Le feu s’étend à toute la toiture #NotreDamedeParis pic.twitter.com/42wcwKJ3na — Thomas Vampouille (@tomvampouille) April 15, 2019

A major operation by the fire department is underway, and the area is being cleared. It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

Reuters Paris bureau chief Luke Baker tweets that authorities are attributing the fire to ongoing renovation work:

Fire at Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral was started by accident and is related to ongoing work, according to France 2, citing police. Either way it is terrible and a hideous blow to the symbolic heart of the city — Luke Baker (@BakerLuke) April 15, 2019

While there’s no evidence of foul play here, there have been a spate of attacks against Catholic churches across France in recent weeks, including one instance of arson at the Church of St. Sulpice in Paris in March.

The cathedral, built in the 12th and 13th centuries, is currently undergoing a $12.4 million renovation to repair “damage inflicted by time, pollution and the weather.”