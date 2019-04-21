North Carolina Man Accused of Shooting Two Children in Road Rage Incident

Crime scene tape surrounds the Shetland Business Park on February 16, 2019 in Aurora, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A man in North Carolina has been arrested after he allegedly shot two children as part of a road rage incident involving their father. Byron Donnell Green, 41, of Mount Airy, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, among other crimes.

Surry County authorities say Green shot a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon after he became involved in a road rage incident with their father in Mount Airy. Officials didn’t release any other details about the altercation that allegedly ended with the shooting. The father drove the children, who are siblings, to the hospital. While the boy was treated and released, the girl had to be rushed into surgery but was reported to be in stable condition.

Officers found Green in his home, where he was arrested. He is being held under a $600,000 bond.