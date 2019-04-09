Listen to What Next:

Get More What Next Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to What Next Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

Nogales is the biggest port in Arizona, and it has been a focal point of Trump’s increasingly aggressive tactics on the border. How do the president’s efforts to shut down the border change a place like Nogales?

We first aired this episode on Feb. 2.

Guest: Mayor of Nogales Arturo Garino.

Tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts or sending an email to whatnext@slate.com.

Follow us on Instagram for updates on the show.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.