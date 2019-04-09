What Next

When a Border Wall Isn’t Enough

This Arizona border town already has a wall. The Trump administration still isn’t satisfied.

By

Nogales is the biggest port in Arizona, and it has been a focal point of Trump’s increasingly aggressive tactics on the border. How do the president’s efforts to shut down the border change a place like Nogales?

We first aired this episode on Feb. 2.

Guest: Mayor of Nogales Arturo Garino.

