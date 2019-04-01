Tortured logic: The Supreme Court’s conservatives effectively just legalized torture by denying a death row inmate’s right to seek an alternative method of capital punishment because of a medical condition that would make lethal injection excruciatingly painful. Mark Joseph Stern explains how Justice Neil Gorsuch reversed 60 years of precedent with one sneaky move.

Love hurts: She’s the counselor to the president; he’s a lawyer who thinks his wife’s boss is the worst person in the world. This is the premise of the marriage between Kellyanne and George Conway, a union of sharp political differences played out in public through cocktail parties, mean tweets, and news reports. Why exactly have the Conways allowed the president to infringe so much upon their marriage? Dahlia Lithwick has some thoughts.

Shrink to grow: Some of the hottest neighborhoods in America’s most thriving cities actually house fewer people in their historic buildings than they did 50 years ago. What’s going on? The answer involves white flight, the aesthetics of urban renewal, and changes in family size, and as Henry Grabar notes, it’s a reminder that markers of “growth,” like new, shiny apartment buildings, can be misleading.

Uncensored: Did the EU just wreck the internet? Not so fast, says Eleonora Rosati. New copyright laws adopted last week by the European Parliament will mean some changes for platforms like YouTube, but the laws won’t lead to censorship or the demise of GIFs and memes, as critics have claimed. And in the end, users who upload content might actually be better legally protected than they are now.

For fun: How does “Sir, this is an Arby’s” play at Arby’s?

Explaining memes out loud,

Abby