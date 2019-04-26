The Gist

On The Gist, the difference between one million and one billion.

In the interview, Nathaniel Rich is here to discuss his new book Losing Earth about the decade of 1979-1989 and why they are so important to understanding America’s political history of climate change and the current state of denialism we find ourselves in.

In the Spiel, is impeachment worth it? If we don’t will Trump get reelected?

