The wait is over: We have the Mueller report now—at least, the unredacted parts of it. And we’ve learned, among other things, that Trump said “I’m fucked” after Robert Mueller was appointed, that it’s totally normal for Congress to deliver reports via CD-ROM, and that Jared Kushner called the Trump Tower meeting a “waste of time.” Mark Joseph Stern says the report proves that Trump obstructed justice, and Will Saletan lays out the four loopholes Attorney General William Barr used to protect the president. Check out the rest of our coverage here, and get the searchable report here.

Rebuilding: In a dispatch from Slate.fr, Bérengère Viennot makes the case for not rebuilding Notre Dame—because to do so would be to deny our mortality. And Henry Grabar wonders why it took a devastating fire to muster the will and funding to fix the cathedral, which had been in bad shape for decades.

Tone-deaf: Police departments across the country are using social media for community outreach—and some are better at it than others. April Glaser assesses the trend, from viral lip-sync videos to tasteless jokes about incarceration.

Represent, represent: As a half-black man who enjoys hunting, Tyler Austin Harper was often told that his hobbies were “white”; hunting and similar pursuits were not authentically “black,” apparently. Then, Harper saw two different black hunters depicted on TV, on True Detective and in a Vice documentary about black Republicans. Harper writes about what this representation meant to him, and what it feels like to be told you’re “bad at being black.”

For fun: Why you won’t be seeing the next royal baby right away.

