William Barr outside the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. on April 16. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Mueller report is here! At last, the Mueller report is here! The Mueller report … is going to be released to the public at some point on Thursday, but only after attorney general William Barr gives a 9:30 a.m. press conference to deliver his second public summary of it, then sends it to Capitol Hill on compact discs at around 11 a.m. (Compact discs!)

In any case, we’ll be covering everything, pre- and post-release, on this page, so keep checking in throughout the day (and maybe throughout the night) for updates, insights, sensationalist exclamations, and musings about the compact-disc era of popular music. (Barenaked Ladies’ 1998 Stunt is really a much deeper album than the novelty success of “One Week” would imply.)

It’s finally happening (eventually, when William Barr—who was only attorney general for one of the 22 months during which the special counsel’s investigation was active, and who was appointed by the subject of the investigation—is done giving another account of how he feels about it)!