One step closer: Now that we have the Mueller report—and with it, proof that President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice—what comes next for this country? Our experts have some ideas. Joel A. Cohen thinks there will be more prosecutions. Josh Voorhees wonders if and how 2020 candidates will run on it. Justin Peters watches how Fox News is absorbing the report. Daniel Hemel lays out a path for House Democrats to find out more information on the report. In the meantime, if you fell behind and want to catch up on the juiciest details of the report, read what Heather Schwedel, Christina Cauterucci, and even Mueller’s biographer got from their readings.

A true Daily Double: With deft strategy and a seemingly bottomless bank of knowledge, James Holzhauer has already won $771,290 in his first 11 episodes on Jeopardy! The professional sports gambler is crushing records left and right, but he’s not just winning the game, writes fan Jeremy Samuel Faust—he’s changing it.

The future? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez partnered with the Intercept to release a seven-minute video about a possible future under the Green New Deal. The short film includes a speculative narrative about how new generations could work to stave off some of climate change’s worst effects. According to Aaron Mak’s Q&A with futurist Amy Webb, some of her ideas could work.

A different kind of pole: There was a time when we’d be wowed by tales of brave adventurers trudging toward the North Pole. But thanks to climate change and tensions between Russia and the Ukraine, the days of such stories may be over very soon as it becomes increasingly difficult to reach the Arctic. Jane C. Hu explains this sad development.

For fun: Who the heck is Patrick?

Mueller, please figure that one out,

Nitish